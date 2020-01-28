Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.00 ($211.63).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €135.90 ($158.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12-month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.