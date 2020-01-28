E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.47 ($12.18) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.