RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.46 ($35.42).

FRA:RWE opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Monday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.61.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

