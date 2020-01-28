Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $223.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $227.97.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.