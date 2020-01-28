Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

