Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

CIA opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

