Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

