Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY20 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOD. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Salzgitter Given a €12.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Salzgitter Given a €12.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Wirecard Given a €240.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Wirecard Given a €240.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
RWE PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
RWE PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Cavco Industries to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cavco Industries to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Griffon Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Griffon Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report