Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY20 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOD. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

