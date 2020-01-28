Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

