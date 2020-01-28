Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of A. O. Smith worth $67,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

