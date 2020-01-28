Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hexcel worth $60,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

