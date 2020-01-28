Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $79,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.86 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

