Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 391,571 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391,571 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Amdocs worth $69,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

