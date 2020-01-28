Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,610 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dollar General worth $72,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Dollar General by 436.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE DG opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

