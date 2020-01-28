Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 324,249 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Globe Life worth $64,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.