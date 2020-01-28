Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 320,903 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of First Republic Bank worth $70,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 102.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 105.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.