Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $77,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $2,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

