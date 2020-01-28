Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,065 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Sun Communities worth $83,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 721,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE SUI opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $166.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

