Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 475,759 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the quarter. NuVasive comprises approximately 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.41% of NuVasive worth $96,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.