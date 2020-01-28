Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

