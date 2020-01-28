Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $166.52 and a 12-month high of $251.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day moving average is $215.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

