Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

