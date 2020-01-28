Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

