Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 233.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

Shares of EOG opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

