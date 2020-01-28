Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

