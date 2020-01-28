Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 2,940 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

SWKS stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

