Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000.

VYM opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

