Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.