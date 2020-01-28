Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

