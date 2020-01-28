Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

SBUX stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.