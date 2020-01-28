Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SBUX stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.