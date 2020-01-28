Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,210,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

