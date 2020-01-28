Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $184.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

