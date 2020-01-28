3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $8,246,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of 3M by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Corp
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Corp
Hexcel Co. Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Hexcel Co. Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 391,571 Shares of Amdocs Limited
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 391,571 Shares of Amdocs Limited
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Corp.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Corp.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 324,249 Shares of Globe Life Inc.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 324,249 Shares of Globe Life Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report