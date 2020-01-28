3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $8,246,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of 3M by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

