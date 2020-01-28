Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

