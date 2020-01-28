Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

