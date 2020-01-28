Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

