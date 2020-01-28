Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,627,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 113,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $613,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,860 shares of company stock worth $12,348,927. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

