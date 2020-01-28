Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 153,403 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $58,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $94,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $28,496,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,224,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

