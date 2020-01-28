Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 329,436 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.16% of Dorman Products worth $53,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 262.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DORM opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.