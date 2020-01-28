Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Casey’s General Stores worth $50,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $5,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

