Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500,465 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $47,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 845,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 303,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

