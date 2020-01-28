Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entergy worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Entergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Entergy by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Entergy by 94.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

