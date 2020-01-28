Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $43,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 450,795 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

