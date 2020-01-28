Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $39.82 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,641 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hershey worth $39,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Hershey by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 157,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Hershey by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

