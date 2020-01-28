Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 69,632 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Helen of Troy worth $36,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,997,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $196.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

