Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 69,632 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Helen of Troy worth $36,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,997,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $196.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56.
HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.42.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
