Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.76 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of PBF Energy worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,081,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 173.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,045,681.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,358,281 shares of company stock valued at $102,170,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

