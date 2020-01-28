Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,797 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Hess worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.42.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

