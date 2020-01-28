Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $28.21 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $18,870,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of FANG opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

