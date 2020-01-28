Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

