Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.45 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

